Vinesh Phogat's first picture from hospital surfaces after her disqualification from Paris Olympics , See here

The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha, visited Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat in the hospital on Wednesday.

Vinesh Phogat was on the cusp of making history by winning an Olympic gold medal, but her dreams were shattered when she was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit for her event on Wednesday. Competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over the weight limit, leading to her disqualification by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Reports indicate that Vinesh was 1kg overweight the night before the event and made efforts, including cutting her hair, to meet the weight requirements. Unfortunately, these attempts were unsuccessful, bringing an end to India's hopes for a major medal.

A photo has surfaced showing Vinesh Phogat with the President of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha, at the Olympics village clinic.

President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha met Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, in Paris, France



She was disqualified today from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg for being overweight.



PT Usha expressed shock and disappointment at Vinesh's disqualification and mentioned that the Wrestling Federation of India has appealed to UWW to reconsider the decision. She assured that both the IOA and the government will provide full support to Vinesh.

Vinesh was set to face United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match, but her disqualification has dashed those hopes.

