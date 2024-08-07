Twitter
From Anant Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Vinesh Phogat pinned the system (Brij Bhushan et al) to script Olympic history, 100 grams can't spoil her legacy

'We faced exploitation': Avneet Kaur accused of fraud by jewellery brand, netizens slam actress for 'trashy behaviour'

Sports

Vinesh Phogat pinned the system (Brij Bhushan et al) to script Olympic history, 100 grams can't spoil her legacy

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 hours after she became the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 01:39 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat pinned the system (Brij Bhushan et al) to script Olympic history, 100 grams can't spoil her legacy
Vinesh Phogat has been a champion, on and off the mat
The highs and lows of life are apparent in the most stark form in the world of sports. Nowhere else can you go from blinding euphoria to crippling devastation in a matter of hours. Ask Vinesh Phogat. Last night, the wrestler scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event in Olympic history. She was hailed as the queen of Indian sports. This morning, it all came crumbling down as the grappler was disqualified even before she could take the mat for the final. The reason – she was overweight by 100 grams.

The Indian contingent is likely to challenge the ruling. But reports indicate that the verdict may be a foregone conclusion now. The end result could mean that Vinesh will miss out on that elusive Olympic medal. Let alone taking part in the final, she won’t get any spot on the podium. It’s heartbreaking for one of India’s finest and most resilient athletes, someone who deserves that medal more than most. But Vinesh’s triumph is more than her achievements on the mat. It goes much beyond that, and for that reason, the fact that she may come back home without a medal does nothing to tarnish her legacy.

The last one year has been the most difficult in Vinesh Phogat’s life. The champion took to the streets protesting against Wrestling Federation of India and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s alleged misconduct against junior female wrestlers. Vinesh and her fellow Olympians – Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik – were out on the streets for weeks. She was beaten, manhandled, and detained by the police and almost submerged her prized medals in the river in protest. As if the mental agony wasn’t enough, the wrestler then underwent an ACL injury that required surgery.

Like a phoenix, she bounced back and this time, faced an unforgiving qualification process that she found unfair. Yet, Vinesh made it to the Olympics. What she did on the mat in Paris is almost like a footnote to the journey she had before that. Beating an undefeated four-time World Champion and then the European Champion back-to-back is the stuff of legends. But for Vinesh, these weren’t her toughest battles. Those were fought on the pavements of Jantar Mantar last year.

So yes, it is gut-wrenching that this champ may return to India without that Olympic medal around her neck, something she has deservedly earned. But the 100g she was found overweight by does nothing to negate her grit, talent, and resilience to get there. In standing against the system, beating an all-powerful ‘connected’ man like Brij Bhushan, and standing up for abuse victims all over the world, Vinesh has achieved something far bigger than an Olympic medal. She will be a champion forever. The absence of a metal piece around her neck cannot take that away from her!

