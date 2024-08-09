Twitter
DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Watch: Plane carrying 62 people crashes in residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event

Vinesh Phogat Olympic row: Can there be 2 silver medals in one category? IOC chief says this

Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday for exceeding the weight limit by a mere 100 grams.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 11:21 PM IST

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, addressed the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the final of the women's 50 kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. Bach stated that the IOC will adhere to the decision made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding this matter.

Vinesh Phogat was originally scheduled to compete against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal. However, Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday for exceeding the weight limit by a mere 100 grams. Following her disqualification, Phogat has appealed to the CAS to be awarded the silver medal.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Friday that a decision regarding the awarding of a silver medal to Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the final of the women's 50 kg wrestling event, will be made before the conclusion of the current marquee event.

In a statement, CAS said, "An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women's Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision)."

"The applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the challenged decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final. However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW (United World Wrestling) would have had to be heard fast. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the challenged decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal," the statement added.

During a press conference, Thomas Bach emphasized that it is not possible to have two silver medals in the same category. He further emphasized the importance of adhering to the regulations set forth by the International Federation.

"If you ask generally about having two silver medals in one category then my answer is no. There are the regulations of the International Federation that have to be followed and the International Federation, United World Wrestling was taking this decision...," Bach said.

The IOC president concluded by stating that they will respect the decision made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the end.

"Looking at the federation or everybody who has to make such a decision then when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100 grams we give it, but with 102 grams we don't give it anymore?... Now it's in CAS, we will in the end follow the CAS' decision. But again, the International Federation, they have to apply and interpret their rules. So this is their responsibility," he added.

Also read| Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 10; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
