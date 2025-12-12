Border 2 Teaser date OUT! Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty assemble, first look to drop on THIS historic day, fans react
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play all 3 formats for next 4 years? THIS all-rounder makes BIG claim, says...
Vinesh Phogat makes retirement U-turn, eyes comeback with gold at LA Olympics 2028
New Zealand overtake Pakistan in WTC Standings after 9 wicket win over West Indies: Check Team India's rank
Who is Faiz Hameed? How did Imran Khan's intervention in ISI spark rift that ended in his conviction?
Dhurandhar: Bade Sahab's identity LEAKED, Ranveer Singh to hunt down this dreadful underworld don, Aditya Dhar drops big hint, it is...
Goa Nightclub Fire: Woman REVEALS Luthra Brothers' club bouncers hit her, assaulted by...
UPSC CDS 1 2026: Registration begins for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here
Delhi School Fee Law: Know how fee regulation committee works, what parents need to know about arbitrary fee hike
Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here
SPORTS
India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat surprised everyone with her latest post on X as she announced her comeback to the sport after nearly 18-month hiatus.
After nearly 18-month hiatus from wrestling, Vinesh Phogat has announced her comeback to the sport to chase her Olympic medal dream. On Friday, Vinesh confirmed that she has come out of retirement from professional wrestling. In 2024, Vinesh announced retirement from the sport after being disqualified in the 50 kg freestyle final at Paris Olympics. Vinesh was set to compete with the US' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified for breaching the weight limit.
In her recent post on her official media handles, Vinesh wrote, ''People kept asking if Paris was the end. For a long time, I didn't have the answer. I needed to step away from the mat, from the pressure, from the expectations, even from my own ambitions. For the first time in years, I allowed myself to breathe.''
December 12, 2025
''I took time to understand the weight of my journey the highs, the heartbreaks, the sacrifices, the versions of me the world never saw. And somewhere in that reflection, I found the truth, I still love this sport. I still want to compete. In that silence, I found something I'd forgotten 'the fire never left'. It was only buried under exhaustion and noise. The discipline, the routine, the fight... It's in my system. No matter how far I walked away, a part of me stayed on the mat. So here I am, stepping back toward LA28 with a heart that's unafraid and a spirit that refuses to bow. And this time, I'm not walking alone, my son is joining my team, my biggest motivation, my little cheerleader on this road to the LA Olympics.
For those unversed, Vinesh has won two bronze medals in World Championships, an Asian Games gold in 2018 and bronze in 2014, and three Commonwealth Games gold.