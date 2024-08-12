Twitter
Day before CAS verdict on Olympic silver medal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat takes big decision

Vikram's Thangalaan, Suriya's Kanguva land in legal trouble; Madras HC orders production house to...

Meet woman who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company for over 3 yrs, resigned as CTO due to...

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

5 Indian OTT shows that are remakes of Korean dramas

Dry fruits, nuts, seeds to lower bad cholesterol levels instantly

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Rajpal Yadav's property worth crores seized for this reason

When Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan's broken engagement with Karisma Kapoor: 'Can be distressing for...'

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Day before CAS verdict on Olympic silver medal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat takes big decision

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be travelling to India with Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat after completion of the Paris Olympics 2024 and is expected to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi by 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 09:46 PM IST

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be travelling to India with Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat after completion of the Paris Olympics 2024 and is expected to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi by 10:30 am on Tuesday.

“Vinesh Phogat is travelling to India tonight with Olympic bronze winner Aman Sehrawat, will reach Delhi at 10:30 am IST,” sources told IANS.

Vinesh on Monday was seen leaving the Olympic Games village after her extraordinary performance at the Games, which saw her storming into the final. However, she was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle gold medal match after being found carrying an extra 100 gm weight during the weigh-in on the match day.

Later, she appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the CAS and demanded a joint silver medal in the 50 kg weight category.

The ad hoc division of CAS has extended the time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 5:00 p.m. on August 13, 2024.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

 

Advertisement