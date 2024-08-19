Twitter
Sports

Vinesh Phogat finally smiles again as she receives gold medal after Paris Olympics heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat who got disqualified ahead of the wrestling gold-medal bout for being 100gm overweight in Paris received a heroic welcome after arriving at I.G.I Airport in New Delhi on Saturday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat finally smiles again as she receives gold medal after Paris Olympics heartbreak
In a heartwarming moment, Vinesh Phogat smiles again as she receives a gold medal from the people of her native village after her Paris Olympics heartbreak.

Vinesh who got disqualified ahead of the wrestling gold-medal bout for being 100gm overweight at Paris Olympics received a heroic welcome after arriving at I.G.I Airport in New Delhi on Saturday.

Moreover, the Indian wrestler was also honoured with the gold medal by her supporters and 'Khap' Panchayats when she returned to her hometown. 

After receiving a warm welcome from fans and fellow wrestlers, Vinesh earlier said, "Although they didn't give me the Gold medal, people here have given me that. The love and the respect that I have received is more than 1,000 Gold medals."

The wrestler was also rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 21,000 on the stage. She was also bestowed with a necklace designed from Indian rupee notes. Bajrang Punia, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Bronze medallist, also attended the grand celebration held for Vinesh.

In a big setback to Vinesh, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad hoc division dismissed her appeal for a joint Olympic silver medal.

The 29-year-old scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic finals.

She also announced her retirement from wrestling post her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics.

