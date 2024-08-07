Twitter
Vinesh Phogat finally breaks silence over her Paris Olympics disqualification

Phogat was set to face off against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States in the final match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

Professional Wrestling athlete Vinesh Phogat has finally spoken out following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics just moments before the women's 50kg gold medal match due to being 100 grams overweight.

In her initial response, Phogat acknowledged that missing out on the medal was unfortunate, but understood that it was all part of the competitive nature of the sport.

"It was hard luck that she missed the medal, but it was part of the game," Phogat said.

The news of her disqualification left fans and supporters devastated across the nation. Phogat was set to face off against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States in the final match, with a guaranteed silver medal on the line. However, she will now be returning home without any medal.

Phogat shared her thoughts with Indian coaches Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani, who offered their support following her unexpected disqualification.

"We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'it's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game'," Dahiya said, sharing the details of their meeting.

Meanwhile, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha met Vinesh at the medical centre of the Olympic Village in Paris.

"I am disappointed with the news. I met Vinesh. She is fine. She is a little bit disappointed. Her support staff and all our staff were with her to reduce her weight. They were trying their best," said PT Usha.

The IOA chief affirmed her commitment to providing Vinesh with unwavering support from the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India, and the entire nation.

“We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation Of India has appealed to UWW & it is following this up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless effort made by Vinesh's medical team throughout the night so that she could meet the competition requirements,” added PT Usha.

Indian wrestling faced another setback as Antim Panghal was eliminated in the first round of the women's 53kg category, losing her opening match by technical superiority.

