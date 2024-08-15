Twitter
Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Sports

Vinesh Phogat finally breaks silence after CAS dismisses silver medal appeal

Vinesh, a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, was set to compete against Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal in Paris.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat finally breaks silence after CAS dismisses silver medal appeal
File Photo
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat shared a cryptic Instagram post on Thursday following the dismissal of her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding her disqualification from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics due to being overweight.

In the post, Phogat uploaded a photo of herself on the mat, visibly emotional, during one of her bouts at the Paris Olympics. Accompanying the image was the music to B Praak's soundtrack 'Rabba Ve', which conveys themes of bad luck and ongoing despair.

Vinesh, a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, was set to compete against Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal in Paris. However, she was found to be 100 grams over the 50kg limit during the final weigh-in, despite having made weight on the first day of the competition.

In response to this setback, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) took action by filing an appeal with the global governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), in hopes of having the decision reconsidered. Additionally, Phogat herself sought the intervention of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to potentially secure a shared silver medal.

On Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced that the case, which was reviewed by retired Australian judge Dr. Annabelle Bennett as the sole arbitrator, has been dismissed.

“Consequently, the UWW decision is confirmed,” the statement added.

After being disqualified from the final at the Paris Olympics, Phogat made the decision to retire from wrestling.

Also read| Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem javelin series? Ex-Pakistan cricketer predicts event will surpass....

