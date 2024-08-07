Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Why doctors advised her against losing weight for Paris Olympics

She had also briefly contracted COVID-19 but remained committed to her training. Vinesh chose to compete in two weight categories during the Olympic trials, a decision that sparked controversy.

In a surprising development, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics on Wednesday for exceeding the weight limit before her women's 50kg final. Vinesh had made history just the previous night by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal match in this category.

"She was found to be 100 grams overweight this morning. The rules do not permit this, and she has been disqualified," stated an Indian coach.

Despite losing about six months of training due to the wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh managed to prepare effectively and even dropped to the 50kg category for the Olympics. With her usual weight being 56kg and possessing high muscle mass, the weight cut was reportedly challenging.

Following a ligament tear surgery in August last year, Vinesh's weight increased to 59kg. Determined to compete in the 50kg category for the Olympics, she significantly reduced her food and water intake. Despite doctors advising against such drastic measures due to the risk of weakness and injuries, Vinesh was resolute in her goal to compete in the 50kg category and win a medal.

