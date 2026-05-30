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Vinesh Phogat crashes out of Asian Games race after semifinal defeat to Meenakshi

Vinesh Phogat crashed out of the Asian Games selection race after suffering a narrow 4-6 defeat to Meenakshi in the semifinals of the trials. The loss ended Vinesh’s hopes of securing a place at the upcoming continental event.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 30, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat crashes out of Asian Games race after semifinal defeat to Meenakshi
Vinesh Phogat (Courtesy: PTI)
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Things definitely didn’t go as planned for Vinesh Phogat at the Asian Games selection trials. Her big comeback ended in disappointment, with Meenakshi pulling off a huge upset in the semifinals and knocking her out of contention. This was Vinesh’s first time back on the mat after the Paris 2024 Olympics, and expectations were high—until they weren’t.

It wasn’t a quiet return. The lead-up was filled with drama: court battles, tense moments, and plenty of confusion. Just one day before the trials, the Supreme Court gave Vinesh the green light to compete, tossing out the Wrestling Federation of India’s attempt to block her.

Right from the weigh-in, the atmosphere was charged. Officials put her in the 50 kg category, but Vinesh pushed back—she wanted the 53 kg class. After some back-and-forth and direct intervention from WFI President Sanjay Singh, she got her wish. Photos went viral of her warming up, talking strategy with her coach, looking determined but drained. She told reporters she “no longer trusts anyone,” and even brought along her own food to keep things in her control.

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On the mat, she stormed through her first bout, easily beating Jyoti Sihaag 7-1 with a series of aggressive takedowns. Everyone thought she still had it. But things got messy in the quarterfinal against Haryana’s Nishu. Nishu caught Vinesh off guard and shot out to a five-point lead. Vinesh responded fast with a four-point move, but then the match stopped dead. Vinesh and her husband Sombir Rathi got into a fierce argument with the referee about a call, and chaos took over for a moment.

After the dust settled, Vinesh managed to snatch a 6-5 lead with some clever wrestling. The match finished tied, 6-6, and nobody was sure what would happen next. Even WFI President Sanjay Singh had to step in. In the end, Vinesh won on criteria—her scoring moves were judged higher.

But by the semifinals, the emotional roller-coaster seemed to take its toll. Vinesh looked tired, not her usual sharp self, and Meenakshi kept blocking her signature moves. The younger wrestler stayed focused, seized every opening, and pulled off a win that no one saw coming.

Just like that, Vinesh’s campaign for the Asian Games was over. She won’t be representing India this time, and the wrestling community is left picking apart what’s probably one of the most controversial and intense trial runs in recent memory.

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