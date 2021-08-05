Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat and Indian's dream of gold ends as she bows out in quarter-finals
Vinesh Phogat's memorable run at Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end after defeat in the women's 53kg wrestling quarter-finals.
Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, a 2-time world champion, has booked her semi-final berth after prevailing over India's Vinesh Phogat in the women's 53kg wrestling category.
It was a win by fall to Vanesa, who was in complete control for large parts of the bout.
Vinesh goes down to #BLR Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the Quarterfinal match of Women's 53kg Freestyle.#Tokyo2020 #Olympics— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2021
Vinesh, who had to withdrawn from the Rio Olympics five years ago with a serious injury, overcame Sofia Mattsson, bronze medallist in the Rio Olympics,7-1 on points to make it to the quarterfinals.
Vinesh was defeated by her quarter-final opponent with a score of 9(F)-3. She was pinned down by Vanesa to claim the victory by fall. Vanesa was brilliant in her defence and stunned the Commonwealth gold medalist from India out of the competition.