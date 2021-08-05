Trending#

COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Raj Kundra

CBSE results

  1. Home
  2. Sports


Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat and Indian's dream of gold ends as she bows out in quarter-finals

Vinesh Phogat's memorable run at Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end after defeat in the women's 53kg wrestling quarter-finals.


Vinesh Phogat

, Vinesh Phogat Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 5, 2021, 10:02 AM IST

Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, a 2-time world champion, has booked her semi-final berth after prevailing over India's Vinesh Phogat in the women's 53kg wrestling category.

It was a win by fall to Vanesa, who was in complete control for large parts of the bout. 

Vinesh, who had to withdrawn from the Rio Olympics five years ago with a serious injury, overcame Sofia Mattsson, bronze medallist in the Rio Olympics,7-1 on points to make it to the quarterfinals.

Vinesh was defeated by her quarter-final opponent with a score of 9(F)-3. She was pinned down by Vanesa to claim the victory by fall. Vanesa was brilliant in her defence and stunned the Commonwealth gold medalist from India out of the competition.