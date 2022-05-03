Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, VIL vs LIV dream11, where to watch

Villarreal vs Liverpool

Liverpool will be seeking to complete the job against Villarreal in the second leg of their semi-final tie of the Champions League with one foot already in the final.

Jurgen Klopp's side ran out 2-0 winners in the first leg at Anfield, however, Unai Emery's men have certainly upset the odds before.

The Jurgen Klopp-led side, however, is plagued by injuries, including forwards Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi. Talking about Villarreal, they have not lost in front of their own fans since November.

When and where to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool - Semi-final of UCL

Where and when is the Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will be played on May 4, 2022, at La Ceramica Stadium.

What time does the Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Villarreal vs Liverpool Dream11 lineup:

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Capoue, Coquelin, Parejo; Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Dia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz