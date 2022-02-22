Villarreal vs Juventus Champions League: Live streaming, VIL vs JUV Dream11, time & where to watch

CHE vs LIL Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chelsea vs Lille Dream11 Team Player List

Serial Europa League winner Villarreal will be looking to make progress in the Champions League Round of 16 when they take on Juventus for the first leg battle.

The Yellow Submarine had finished second in Group F behind Manchester United, while Juve had topped Group H ahead of reigning champions Chelsea.

When and where to watch Villarreal vs Juventus - Round of 16

Where and when is the Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match will be played on February 23, 2022, at Estadio de la Cerámica, Spain.

What time does the Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Villarreal vs Juventus possible starting lineup:

Villarreal: Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Chukwueze, Dia, Danjuma

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Danilo, De Ligt, Sandro; Locatelli, Zakaria, Rabiot; Arthur; Morata, Vlahovic