Villarreal vs Juventus Champions League: Live streaming, VIL vs JUV Dream11, time & where to watch

Headlines

New Zealand's ace fast bowler clears hurdles to make ODI World Cup squad, check details

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises Salman Khan in the teaser: 'Picture abhi baaki hai'

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's hilarious act to tease Marnus Labuschagne goes viral - Watch

NH7 Weekender 2023: Popular British rapper M.I.A., musical group MEMBA to perform at 14th edition of music fest

Manipur govt declares entire state as 'disturbed area' amid violence; AFSPA extended for 6 months

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

New Zealand's ace fast bowler clears hurdles to make ODI World Cup squad, check details

Supreme Court to hear Chandrababu Naidu's plea to quash FIR against him on October 3

Most catches in ODI World Cup history

Top 5 Indian CEO's leading global corporate giants

Benefits of a plant-based diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises Salman Khan in the teaser: 'Picture abhi baaki hai'

NH7 Weekender 2023: Popular British rapper M.I.A., musical group MEMBA to perform at 14th edition of music fest

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha pen thank you note to well-wishers for blessing them: 'Life's been a...'

HomeSports

Sports

Villarreal vs Juventus Champions League: Live streaming, VIL vs JUV Dream11, time & where to watch

CHE vs LIL Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chelsea vs Lille Dream11 Team Player List

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 22, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Serial Europa League winner Villarreal will be looking to make progress in the Champions League Round of 16 when they take on Juventus for the first leg battle.

The Yellow Submarine had finished second in Group F behind Manchester United, while Juve had topped Group H ahead of reigning champions Chelsea.

When and where to watch Villarreal vs Juventus - Round of 16

Where and when is the Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match will be played on February 23, 2022, at Estadio de la Cerámica, Spain.

 

What time does the Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India). 

 

Where to watch Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

 

Villarreal vs Juventus possible starting lineup:

Villarreal: Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Chukwueze, Dia, Danjuma

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Danilo, De Ligt, Sandro; Locatelli, Zakaria, Rabiot; Arthur; Morata, Vlahovic

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who charges Rs 5 crore per ad, lives in Rs 100 crore home, owns private jet, her net worth is…

This National Award-winning actress left home at 17, was body-shamed, battled depression after films flopped miserably

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7 deal out, currently available at Rs 7,899 after Rs 52,100 off

BJP Mahila Morcha cadre welcomes PM Modi at Jaipur rally

'I feel he will be in': Harbhajan Singh anticipates significant change in India's World Cup 2023 squad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE