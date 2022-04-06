Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, VIL vs BAY dream11, time & where to watch

The other game of Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League 2022 quarter-final will be between Villarreal and Bayern Munich. Villarreal will be seeking another memorable European scalp when they invite Bayern Munich to the Estadio de la Ceramica for the first leg.

Unai Emery's men had produced a phenomenal outing against Juventus to book their spot in the last eight, while the Bavarians had a comfortable win over Red Bull Salzburg.

When and where to watch Villarreal vs Bayern Munich - Quarterfinal

Where and when is the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 7, 2022, at Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain.

What time does the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Villarreal vs Bayern Munich​, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Dream11 lineup:

Villarreal: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Pino, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Moreno

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski