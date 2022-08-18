Vijender Singh back to the winning ways as he knocks out his opponent Eliasu Sulley at the 'Jungle Rumble' match

Vijender Singh

After a long wait of 19 months, Vijender Singh is back to his winning ways at the "Jungle Rumble" held at Balbir Juneja Stadium in Chhattisgarh`s Raipur. With a record of 12-1, Vijender Singh was completely focused during the bout and did not miss a single beat as he went on to clock his win in the 14th bout with a knockout against Eliasu Sulley from Ghana in the super middleweight event.

"Thank you to the people of Raipur, it is good to be here in Chhattisgarh along with my team. We haven't been fighting for two years and now that we start our season with a victory, it is an amazing feeling," said an ecstatic Vijender Singh right after the fight in the in-ring interview.

"I have seen Eliasu Sulley fight and I know everyone thinks it is very easy and that he is an easy opponent but my coaches and my team know that it was not at all. I want to thank Baghelji because he has supported this and given the youth the gift of sports.

I look forward to my next fight in December, hopefully not with such a gap this time because I didn't expect it to end this quickly and was ready for all 6 rounds," the pugilist said.

The fans were in for an absolute treat as the pioneer in professional boxing in India was at his absolute best and showcased his flair.

True to his promise, Vijender Singh treated everyone both those present in the stadium and the ones that were at home watching the broadcast live at home a knockout. Knocking out the fighter that is touted as the knockout specialist in the second round itself after 2 minutes 7 seconds.

"I want the youth of our country to play the sport, and I hope I have been able to inspire atleast one person watching me today," Vijender Singh signed off in a post-match press conference.