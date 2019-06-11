'Vijay, mera paisa dee': Indian fans taunt Mallya at The Oval

The former owner of Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya, was present at The Oval to watch India take on Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stage matchup and on his way out of the stadium, the Indian fans made him feel exactly what they thought of him.

Mallya is holed up in the United Kindom for the past few months now, resisting his extradition to India. But, this did not stop him from showing up at the stadium to watch Team India analyte the Aussies in the World Cup group stage match.

Most of the Indian fans who were at the stadium to back the 'Men In Blue', saw Mallya during the match and started to mob him while he was trying to leave the stadium. They started chanting slogans like, "Vijay Mallya chor hai, chor hai!” (Vijay Mallya is a thief).



Despite feeling the wrath of the crowd, Mallya did not lose his cool and kept his composure.



The entire incident happened as the businessman was making his way out of The Oval after Virat Kohli's India defeated Aaron Finch's Australia by 36 runs. A game where the Men In Blue dominated the Aussies in all aspects of the game.