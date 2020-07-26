Headlines

Sports

VIDEO: VAR plays spoilsport, disallows four Sassuolo goals in 2-0 defeat to Napoli

he Neroverdi suffered an unfortunate 2-0 loss against Napoli which served a huge blow on their European dreams.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 08:58 AM IST

Sassuolo saw not one, not two but four of their goals disallowed, via VAR, when they took on Napoli in the Serie A at San Paolo Stadium on Saturday (local time).

The Neroverdi suffered an unfortunate 2-0 loss against Napoli which served a huge blow on their European dreams.

During the game, Elseid Hysaj gave an early lead to his side with an 8th-minute strike with a low shot from the edge of the box.

However, Filip Djuricic did put the ball in the back of the net in the 32nd-minute but the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside.

Moments later, Djuricic once again scored for Sassuolo but VAR once again spoiled the party by declaring Hamed Junior Traore offside during the buildup to the goal.

Francesco Caputo and Domenico Berardi then joined the unlucky crew after their goals were also chalked off for the same reason by VAR.

After riding their luck since the 10th minute of the game, Gennaro Gattuso's men scored the second goal of the game when winger Matteo Politano managed to squze one past Consigli between the sticks.

HERE ARE THE MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

