Video of Kohli and Rohit Sharma's heated argument during match against New Zealand goes viral, watch

Headlines

This ultra-expensive Indian wedding surpassed Ambanis in glitz: Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery and more

Who was Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri's executive director who passed away in Ahmedabad?

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Apple likely to launch new product with over Rs 1.5 lakh price tag on October 30, to end 900-days drought

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This ultra-expensive Indian wedding surpassed Ambanis in glitz: Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery and more

Who was Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri's executive director who passed away in Ahmedabad?

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Nutrient-rich Indian snacks for weight loss

8 Remarkable effects of quitting sugar on your body

Motivational quotes by Raj Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film shines, mints Rs 46 crore in opening weekend

HomeSports

Sports

Video of Kohli and Rohit Sharma's heated argument during match against New Zealand goes viral, watch

India beats New Zealand by 4 wickets. With this win, India also ends their 20-year-old losing streak against New Zealand in ICC events.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

During the intense match of India vs New Zealand yesterday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, star Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen engaging into a heated argument between overs of the first innings.

The video which has gone viral on social media captures Kohli having an intense argument with Rohit during the 32nd over. However, Rohit who leads the Indian team seemed unconvinced with what Kohli was saying.

During the first innings, India got some early wickets by bowling out Devon Conway for duck and Will Young for 17 runs. But from there on, the Kiwi batters, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell picked up the game and maintained a 159 runs partnership. Their strong duo went on to trouble the Indian bowlers and New Zealand eventually puts up a total of 273 runs.

However, the challenge was well received by Indian batters as Rohit Sharma and Shuman Gill started off with some early fours and sixes and maintained a fifty plus run partnership. After both the batters got dismissed by Lockie Ferguson, Virat Kohli comes to the rescue and knocked a scintillating 95 runs. 

Kohli was almost there to equal with Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of scoring most hundreds but Matt Henry shattered his dream by dismissing him during the 48th over. But Ravindra Jadeja was still there maintaining a good strike on the field and eventually guides the team to victory by htiing the winning boundary.

India dominates the point table of ongoing World Cup 2023 after clinching tournament's fifth-consecutive win against New Zealand by 4 wickets. With this win, India also ended their 20-year-old losing streak against New Zealand in ICC events.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ravi Shastri echoes MS Dhoni's strategy: Is losing one game in the league phase key to World Cup success?

Delhi-NCR: Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’, Centre invokes measures under GRAP Stage II

Mohammed Shami surpasses Anil Kumble to achieve this milestone in ODI World Cup

Body-builder and fitness influencer Raechelle Chase passes away at 41

Raghav Chadha shares unseen photo with Parineeti Chopra, pens romantic note on her birthday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE