Video of Kohli and Rohit Sharma's heated argument during match against New Zealand goes viral, watch

During the intense match of India vs New Zealand yesterday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, star Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen engaging into a heated argument between overs of the first innings.

The video which has gone viral on social media captures Kohli having an intense argument with Rohit during the 32nd over. However, Rohit who leads the Indian team seemed unconvinced with what Kohli was saying.

#rohitsharma not listening to #ViratKohli in between overs of #INDvsNZ sad to see this pic.twitter.com/58UMNeGA3u — sampath { R C B♥️} (@sampathganesh11) October 22, 2023

During the first innings, India got some early wickets by bowling out Devon Conway for duck and Will Young for 17 runs. But from there on, the Kiwi batters, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell picked up the game and maintained a 159 runs partnership. Their strong duo went on to trouble the Indian bowlers and New Zealand eventually puts up a total of 273 runs.

However, the challenge was well received by Indian batters as Rohit Sharma and Shuman Gill started off with some early fours and sixes and maintained a fifty plus run partnership. After both the batters got dismissed by Lockie Ferguson, Virat Kohli comes to the rescue and knocked a scintillating 95 runs.

Kohli was almost there to equal with Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of scoring most hundreds but Matt Henry shattered his dream by dismissing him during the 48th over. But Ravindra Jadeja was still there maintaining a good strike on the field and eventually guides the team to victory by htiing the winning boundary.

India dominates the point table of ongoing World Cup 2023 after clinching tournament's fifth-consecutive win against New Zealand by 4 wickets. With this win, India also ended their 20-year-old losing streak against New Zealand in ICC events.