Veteran BJP leader’s son likely to replace Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary: Report

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has emerged as the front-runner to succeed Greg Barclay as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in December.

However, there’s also buzz on the internet regarding the potential successor for Jay Shah as BCCI secretary if he ascends to the position of ICC chairman.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, if Jay Shah becomes ICC chairman, then Rohan Jaitely, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president may become the BCCI secretary. Rohan Jaitely is the son of late veteran BJP leader and former Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley.

For the chairmanship spot at ICC, it's a mandatory rule that each of its 16 current directors need to submit their nominations by the deadline of August 27, as per ICC rules.

Greg Barclay, who is eligible to serve a third term, has announced his decision not to seek re-election, opening up a potential opportunity for Shah to step in and fill the void. If Shah is elected, he will become the youngest-ever ICC chairman at the age of 36.

If he gets elected, he will join the ranks of respected Indians who've held the prestigious role previously, following in the footsteps of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.

At present, Shah serves as the BCCI-appointed ICC director and chairs the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee, which makes him a significant influence in the organisation.

