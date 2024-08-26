Veteran BJP leader’s son likely to replace Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary: Report

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

5 animals that don't drink water

5 animals that don't drink water

Tips to manage viral fever during rainy season 

Tips to manage viral fever during rainy season 

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

HomeSports

Sports

Veteran BJP leader’s son likely to replace Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary: Report

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has emerged as the front-runner to succeed Greg Barclay as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in December.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

Veteran BJP leader’s son likely to replace Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary: Report
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has emerged as the front-runner to succeed Greg Barclay as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in December.

However, there’s also buzz on the internet regarding the potential successor for Jay Shah as BCCI secretary if he ascends to the position of ICC chairman.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, if Jay Shah becomes ICC chairman, then Rohan Jaitely, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president may become the BCCI secretary. Rohan Jaitely is the son of late veteran BJP leader and former Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley.

For the chairmanship spot at ICC, it's a mandatory rule that each of its 16 current directors need to submit their nominations by the deadline of August 27, as per ICC rules.

Greg Barclay, who is eligible to serve a third term, has announced his decision not to seek re-election, opening up a potential opportunity for Shah to step in and fill the void. If Shah is elected, he will become the youngest-ever ICC chairman at the age of 36. 

If he gets elected, he will join the ranks of respected Indians who've held the prestigious role previously, following in the footsteps of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.

At present, Shah serves as the BCCI-appointed ICC director and chairs the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee, which makes him a significant influence in the organisation.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Maharashtra Bandh called off: Uddhav Thackeray expresses disagreement with Bombay HC order, says 'we don't...'

Maharashtra Bandh called off: Uddhav Thackeray expresses disagreement with Bombay HC order, says 'we don't...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement