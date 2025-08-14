Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80

Olympic hockey bronze medallist, Vece Paes, father of Indian tennis star Leander Paes, passes away at 80. Check here to know more about him.

Dr Vece Paes, an Olympic hockey bronze medalist and a trailblazer in sports medicine, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80.

The official X of Hockey India (HI) announced his unfortunate demise at the age of 80.

"Dr. Vece Paes, a true sports icon, sadly passed away this morning. His achievements on and off the field inspired generations. As a member of the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze-winning team, he made India proud. His legacy will live on. #RIPVecePaes #HockeyIndia."

In the statement issued on their official website minutes later, Hockey India termed Vece as a "charismatic" midfielder from the "golden era of Indian Hockey".

Who was Vece Paes?

Born in Goa in April 1945, Dr. Paes was exceptional in both sports and academics. He played as a midfielder for the Indian hockey team and was part of the team that won a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. In addition to hockey, he showed his skills by playing divisional cricket, football, and rugby. His love for rugby led him to become the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

Vece Paes contributed to India's medal win in the 1972 Olympics

Vece helped India earn their sole medal of the 1972 Olympics at Munich, Germany, a bronze medal in field hockey. India secured the bronze medal by beating the Netherlands in a well-contested match 2-1 in September 1972. Germany went on to win the gold, while Pakistan won the silver.He also represented India in the Hockey World Cup, a part of the 1971 team which finished third in Barcelona.

24 years after his achievement, Laender made his father proud with a men's singles bronze medal in tennis during the 1996 Olympics Games, making him the first-ever Asian to secure an Olympic medal in the sport and only Indian till date.

He played crucial role in sports administration, especially in sports medicin

Dr Paes studied medicine in Kolkata and merged his medical knowledge with his dedication to sports. He played a crucial role in sports administration, especially in sports medicine, where his work was widely praised. His efforts with the Asian Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), overseeing anti-doping education programs, are still highly respected.

Beyond his athletic achievements, he was also a doctor of sports medicine and served as president of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. His son, Leander Paes, often spoke of his father's influence and inspiration in shaping his own sporting career, particularly his passion for representing India at the Olympics.

"It is a sad day for us in Hockey India. The passing of Dr Paes draws curtains on a great era of hockey. The Olympic medal in Munich is a testament to their grit and determination. I had the good fortune of meeting him a few times, and I have always been inspired by his passion for sports in general. He was a great advocate of inculcating a sporting culture in the country. We at Hockey India express our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, son Leander and their whole family. We stand together in their grief," expressed Dr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India in a statement.

A pillar of Indian sports, Dr Paes leaves behind a legacy of achievement both in and out of competition, motivating countless athletes and sports admirers.