Varun Chakaravarthy gets hit for sixes: Why does he not mind it?

Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on his bowling philosophy after India's win in the 1st T20I against Afghanistan, reflecting on recent struggles and a process-driven mindset.

Varun Chakaravarthy said he focuses on process, not results and will accept a good ball hit for six after returning to form with 1/16 against Afghanistan.

Process over results: Varun's rationale

Varun Chakaravarthy said he does not judge himself by wickets or economy. "I cannot go by results. If I go by results, I will start reacting to each and everything. If it goes my way, I will start being very happy. If it doesn't go my way, I will become very sad," the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner said after India's seven-wicket win in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. He added, "If it is a good ball and if it is hit for a six, I will always take it. But if it is a bad ball and it is a wicket, I have to go and work on it again."

The 35-year-old returned with figures of 4-0-16-1. This came after a lean phase at the business end of the 2026 T20 World Cup and a poor start in the IPL where he conceded 105 runs in nine overs without a wicket in his first three games for KKR, with a hairline fracture in his left foot adding to his struggles. Before that, he was India's best bowler in T20Is for 18 months leading into the World Cup.

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Varun sympathises with Afghanistan spinners

Afghanistan's spinners struggled against Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, according to Varun. "I was just telling someone in the dressing room that you can't bowl spin against our batting lineup. They are just going to smack left, right and centre. I've bowled against them myself. I know how hard it is. So, absolutely, I feel for the Afghan spinners," he remarked. In the second Twenty20 International, India will try to finish the series while resolving their fifth-bowler dilemma.