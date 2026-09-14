FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pakistan names Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists

Pakistan names Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists

Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach modern entrepreneurs

Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach mod

Varun Chakaravarthy gets hit for sixes: Why does he not mind it?

Why doesn't Varun Chakaravarthy mind getting hit for sixes?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Varun Chakaravarthy gets hit for sixes: Why does he not mind it?

Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on his bowling philosophy after India's win in the 1st T20I against Afghanistan, reflecting on recent struggles and a process-driven mindset.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

Varun Chakaravarthy gets hit for sixes: Why does he not mind it?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Varun Chakaravarthy said he focuses on process, not results and will accept a good ball hit for six after returning to form with 1/16 against Afghanistan.

Process over results: Varun's rationale

Varun Chakaravarthy said he does not judge himself by wickets or economy. "I cannot go by results. If I go by results, I will start reacting to each and everything. If it goes my way, I will start being very happy. If it doesn't go my way, I will become very sad," the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner said after India's seven-wicket win in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. He added, "If it is a good ball and if it is hit for a six, I will always take it. But if it is a bad ball and it is a wicket, I have to go and work on it again."

The 35-year-old returned with figures of 4-0-16-1. This came after a lean phase at the business end of the 2026 T20 World Cup and a poor start in the IPL where he conceded 105 runs in nine overs without a wicket in his first three games for KKR, with a hairline fracture in his left foot adding to his struggles. Before that, he was India's best bowler in T20Is for 18 months leading into the World Cup.

Also read: EPFO Starts Official WhatsApp Channel for PF Alerts: How to join and what information is available; here's all you need to know

Varun sympathises with Afghanistan spinners

Afghanistan's spinners struggled against Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, according to Varun. "I was just telling someone in the dressing room that you can't bowl spin against our batting lineup. They are just going to smack left, right and centre. I've bowled against them myself. I know how hard it is. So, absolutely, I feel for the Afghan spinners," he remarked. In the second Twenty20 International, India will try to finish the series while resolving their fifth-bowler dilemma.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan names Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists
Pakistan names Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists
Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach modern entrepreneurs
Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach mod
Varun Chakaravarthy gets hit for sixes: Why does he not mind it?
Why doesn't Varun Chakaravarthy mind getting hit for sixes?
80% of Indians eat non-veg food; some BJP MPs eat beef, yet govt serves only veg dishes to world leaders at BRICS dinner
80% of Indians eat non-veg food; govt serves only veg dishes at BRICS dinner
Why is Delhi Capitals adding two bowling legends to its coaching staff?
Why is Delhi Capitals adding two bowling legends to its coaching staff?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement