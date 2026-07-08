VAR storm erupts! Alan Shearer, Garry Kasparov lead outrage after Argentina's controversial win over Egypt

Argentina's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Egypt was overshadowed by a controversial VAR decision, sparking widespread outrage. Football icons Alan Shearer and Garry Kasparov were among those who criticised the officiating after the Atlanta thriller ignited fierce debate.

Argentina’s wild 3-2 comeback over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 seemed tailor-made to become the latest Messi legend. But the talk since the final whistle hasn’t been about his heroics—everyone’s been locked on the refereeing, VAR and a furious Egyptian team convinced they were robbed of an all-time upset.

Egypt dragged the defending champs right to the edge in Atlanta. Up 2-0, just 11 minutes away from a semi-final, they looked ready to write their own history. Then Argentina exploded. Cristian Romero scored, Messi—who’d missed a penalty earlier—pulled Argentina level, and Enzo Fernandez headed in the winner deep in stoppage time. In the space of a few breaths, Egypt’s dream spun into dust.

But that’s only half the story. What really lit the fire were the decisions off the field. Egypt lost their minds after Mostafa ZiKo’s second-half goal was wiped out by VAR, which ruled Marwan Attia had fouled Lisandro Martinez well before Egypt scored. Not long after, Egypt screamed for a penalty when Hamdy Fathy was tugged down, only to see Argentina race upfield and score the winner just seconds later.

Egypt’s manager, Hossam Hassan, didn’t hold back. He called the result unfair, demanded an explanation for the disallowed goal, and fumed that his side deserved a penalty. “I don’t know why the goal was disallowed,” he said. “And I’m not watching another game this tournament.”

Plenty of others piled on. Alan Shearer blasted the lack of consistency from the officials, pointing out on X that similar fouls were treated differently. Rob Green, now with FOX Sports, straight-up questioned why VAR was being used to punish trivial contact 40 yards from goal. “Someone stepping on someone’s toe isn’t the reason we have VAR,” he said. Jamie Carragher threw in that, had the teams been reversed, the goal would probably have stood—definitely so in the Premier League, LaLiga, or Serie A.

Even BBC’s Dale Johnson, who tends to stick to the technical side, argued the disallowed goal went against the standard set throughout this tournament. If you let light contact go all match, he said, you can’t suddenly erase a goal over a tiny shirt pull.

The anger didn’t stop with football circles. Chess champion Garry Kasparov accused FIFA of looking like a “corrupt joke” and favoring stars when Egypt’s goal was chalked off and Argentina’s stood. He didn’t mince words: “Croatia robbed, now Egypt. But you cannot shame the shameless.” Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies cricket legend, said on social media, “How do I explain to the next generation the robbery we’ve seen live?” His take got a lot of traction beyond just football fans.

Fernando Guerrero, a former World Cup VAR official, also weighed in. He said both the referee and VAR got it wrong: there was no foul on Martinez, and, even if there was contact, Argentina had plenty of time and men behind the ball before Egypt scored—so it shouldn’t have been considered the same phase of play.

Now, a match that could have just been remembered as another classic Argentina escape has become one of the most hotly debated of the tournament. For Argentina, it’s just further proof they never quit in knockout football. For Egypt, it’s heartbreak and anger. Their team nearly shook the tournament, but instead walked away with pride, pain, and a wave of voices from all over questioning whether the rules were actually the same for both sides.

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