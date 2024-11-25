Vantika decided to withdraw from the International President Cup midway after the arbiter refused to correct the error in the result.

Indian chess player Vantika Agrawal India withdrew from the International President Cup in Uzbekistan. However, netizens have praised her decision despite her handing defeat in the game she had drawn. Her decision has caused controversy in Uzbekistan, where a nine-round tournament is taking place.

Vantika began the tournament with 1.5 out of a possible 2. She drew her third-round game in which she took on Mukhammadzokhid Suyarov of Uzbekistan. She submitted the scoresheet with the correct figure to the tournament’s arbiter. However, Vantika discovered that the arbiter listed her game as a loss instead of a draw. Following this, she approached the organizers seeking correction of the result, however, the arbiter refused to alter the result citing FIDE’s rule.

Vantika took to social media to protest about the ‘bizarre’ FIDE rule due to which the error result remained unchanged. “FIDE should change this rule with immediate effect. This time I am the victim, next time anyone else could be. I don’t want anyone to suffer like me. If anyone is fighting for a GM norm, such mistakes can easily affect their chances. Because of this FIDE rule, the arbiter can change the result or pairing anytime at their will and claim it’s FIDE’s rule that pairings can’t be changed. The whole thing became so stressful for me. If it is the arbiter's mistake, why should I suffer? I have spent a lot of money to play in this tournament, she wrote on X.

What is FIDE’s rule?

FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) is an international organization based in Switzerland that connects the various national chess federations and acts as the governing body of international chess competitions. According to one of its rules, it is not allowed to alter the correct pairings in favour of any player. Where it can be shown that modifications of the original pairings were made to help a player achieve a norm or a direct title, a report may be submitted to the QC to initiate disciplinary measures through the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission, according to reports.

Why did Vantika pull out of the International President Cup?

After the arbiter refused to correct the error, Vantika decided to withdraw from the International President Cup midway. “I have withdrawn from the tournament. I can’t continue playing in a tournament where wrong result and pairings has been published because of arbiter’s fault and there is no way to correct it inspite of immediate information. There is no guarantee that this will not happen again," she wrote on X.



Soon after, netizens spammed the comment section, praising Vantika’s decision. “This is an excellent decision from you Vantika !! God Bless you always,” wrote a user. Another user commented, “ Wrong results will frustrate players. Nice decision. “A bold and respectful decision @vantikachess. Shame that it has happened in such a big tournament and nothing has been done about it yet. @FIDE_chess,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Vantika is one of the top chess players in India. She led the Indian women’s chess that won a gold medal at the recent Chess Olympiad. She also won the individual gold medal at the Olympiad in Budapest on board 4.