Valencia vs Lille, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Valencia will be looking for their second victory when they welcome French outfit Lille to the Mestalla.

Valencia will be looking for their second victory when they welcome French outfit Lille to the Mestalla.

While Los Che have collected four points from their three Group H matches to sit third, Lille are at the bottom having picked just a single point from their three fixtures this term.

When and where to watch Valencia vs Lille

Where and when is the Valencia vs Lille, Champions League match being played?

The Valencia vs Lille, Champions League match will be played on October 6, 2019, at Mestalla.

What time does the Valencia vs Lille, Champions League match begin?

The Valencia vs Lille, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Valencia vs Lille, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Valencia vs Lille, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Valencia vs Lille, Champions League live streaming?

The Valencia vs Lille, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Valencia vs Lille: Predicted Starting XIs

Valencia possible starting lineup: Cillessen; Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Torres, Parejo, Kondogbia, Cheryshev; Gomez, Rodrigo

Lille possible starting lineup: Maignan; Fonte, Djalo, Gabriel; Bradaric, Soumare, Andre, Celik; Araujo, Osimhen, Yazici