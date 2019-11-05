Valencia vs Lille, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Headlines

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

ICC introduces first-ever umpire education course for aspiring match officials; details here

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 5 must-watch films on this day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

HomeSports

Sports

Valencia vs Lille, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Valencia will be looking for their second victory when they welcome French outfit Lille to the Mestalla.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2019, 07:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Valencia will be looking for their second victory when they welcome French outfit Lille to the Mestalla.

While Los Che have collected four points from their three Group H matches to sit third, Lille are at the bottom having picked just a single point from their three fixtures this term.

 

 

When and where to watch Valencia vs Lille

Where and when is the Valencia vs Lille, Champions League match being played?

The Valencia vs Lille, Champions League match will be played on October 6, 2019, at Mestalla. 

 

What time does the Valencia vs Lille, Champions League match begin?

The Valencia vs Lille, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Valencia vs Lille, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Valencia vs Lille, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Valencia vs Lille, Champions League live streaming?

The Valencia vs Lille, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

 

Valencia vs Lille: Predicted Starting XIs 

Valencia possible starting lineup: Cillessen; Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Torres, Parejo, Kondogbia, Cheryshev; Gomez, Rodrigo

Lille possible starting lineup: Maignan; Fonte, Djalo, Gabriel; Bradaric, Soumare, Andre, Celik; Araujo, Osimhen, Yazici

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Ayush Gupta, 27-year-old IIM Bangalore student who died of cardiac arrest?

Barbie’s release in Pakistan hits a snag: Movie delayed amid objectionable content concerns — Details inside

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE