Valencia vs Chelsea, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Chelsea will be facing Valencia in Spain and a win can keep them in the top-two position in Group H.

However, Valencia knows that if they defeat the Blues, it will put them on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League last 16.

When and where to watch Valencia vs Chelsea

Where and when is the Valencia vs Chelsea, Champions League match being played?

The Valencia vs Chelsea, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Mestalla Stadium.

What time does the Valencia vs Chelsea, Champions League match begin?

The Valencia vs Chelsea, Champions League match will begin at 11:25 PM IST.

Where to watch Valencia vs Chelsea, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Valencia vs Chelsea, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Valencia vs Chelsea, Champions League live streaming?

The Valencia vs Chelsea, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Valencia vs Chelsea: Predicted Starting XIs

Valencia possible starting lineup: Cillessen; Costa, Gabriel Paulista, Mangala, Gaya; Torres, Parejo, Wass, Vallejo; Gameiro, Gomez

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Palmieri; Kante, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham