Valencia vs Celta Vigo, La Liga: Live Streaming, VAL vs CLV dream11 and all you need to know

Valencia vs Celta Vigo

Having not won since the middle of March, Valencia will be looking to win in La Liga for the first time when they welcome Celta Vigo on Saturday.

While Los Che is currently placed 11th in the points table, they are one point behind 10th-placed Celta. Both teams will be looking to end their respective 2021-22 campaigns on a positive note.

When and where to watch Valencia vs Celta Vigo - La Liga 2021-22

Where and when is Valencia vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match being played?

The Valencia vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will be played on May 21, 2022, at the Mestalla Stadium.

What time does Valencia vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match begin?

The Valencia vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will begin at 9:00 PM IST on Saturday in India.

Where to watch Valencia vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match live in India (TV channels)?

The Valencia vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will be telecasted on MTV and Sports18 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Valencia vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match live streaming?

The Valencia vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match live streaming will be available online on Voot and JioTV in India.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo predicted playing XI

Valencia: Cillessen; Correia, Foulquier, Comert, Diakhaby, Gaya; Soler, Racic, Moriba; Guedes, Gomez

Celta Vigo: Dituro; Vazquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Solari, Veiga, D Suarez, Mendez; Galhardo, Aspas