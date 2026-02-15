Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why

India’s 14-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi will skip the CBSE Class 10 board exams due to busy cricket commitments.

India’s 14-year-old cricket prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, will not be appearing for the CBSE Class 10 board examinations this year due to his busy cricket schedule. The young sensation, who recently made headlines for his stellar performance in the U-19 World Cup, is currently focused on training, camps, and upcoming tournaments.

Board Exams Scheduled from February 17

Suryavanshi, a resident of Tajpur in Bihar, studies at Modesty School Tajpur. He was supposed to sit for the examinations, which are scheduled from February 17 to March 11, at Poddar International School. His examination form had already been submitted, and the admit card issued. However, due to ongoing cricket activities, which required him to stay away from home and school, his preparation for the board exams was significantly affected.

Adarsh Kumar Pintu, director of Modesty School, confirmed that after discussions with Vaibhav’s father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, it was mutually decided that the young cricketer would skip the exams this year.

U-19 World Cup Heroics

Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a pivotal role in guiding India to victory in the U-19 World Cup. He scored 439 runs in seven matches, averaging 62.71 with a strike rate of 169.49. His contributions included a century and three fifties, with a career-best score of 175.

During the tournament, Suryavanshi also broke the record for the most sixes in U-19 World Cup history, smashing 30 sixes and surpassing the previous record of 18 sixes set by South Africa’s Dewald Brevis in 2022. His aggressive batting style and consistent performance have made him one of the most promising young talents in Indian cricket.

Upcoming IPL 2026 and Future Prospects

Suryavanshi is set to play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, further intensifying his cricketing commitments. Apart from his U-19 World Cup performance, he is also India’s leading run-getter in U-19 ODIs, accumulating 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48. He has maintained a strike rate of over 165, with four centuries, seven fifties, and a top score of 175.

With his growing international recognition and packed cricketing schedule, Suryavanshi has chosen to prioritize his cricket career over academics this year. Fans and cricket enthusiasts across the country are eager to see his next feats on the field as he continues to rise as one of India’s brightest cricketing stars.