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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait; performers for years will remain ahead of newcomers, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir said 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must wait for his senior team chance as consistent performers like Sanju Samson are ahead. Samson scored two fifties in India's 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 03:01 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait; performers for years will remain ahead of newcomers, says Gautam Gambhir
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India head coach Gautam Gambhir has indicated that 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his opportunity in the senior team. The team will continue to support consistent performers like Sanju Samson, he said. Gambhir was speaking after India's dominant 127-run win over Afghanistan in the third T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, which sealed a 3-0 series sweep.

Sooryavanshi must wait for a chance

Gambhir mentioned a clear conversation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi regarding his role in the team. He emphasised that established players from the past 2-3 years will be prioritised over newcomers. Sooryavanshi did not play in any of the three T20Is, while Sanju Samson participated in all matches. Gambhir noted that when Sooryavanshi receives his opportunity, he will be given a longer run, reflecting the operational dynamics of Indian cricket.

Gambhir backs Sanju Samson

Samson scored two fifties in the series, including one in the final match. Gambhir supported his selection, highlighting Samson's talent and noting his recognition as Player of the Tournament in a World Cup. Gambhir characterised omitting Samson for the England series as his most difficult coaching decision.

Gambhir stressed the team's goal to revert to the successful lineup that secured the T20 World Cup, noting that minor setbacks do not undermine the skills of seasoned players. In the final T20I, Abhishek Sharma excelled with 108 runs off 34 balls, guiding India to a total of 221/7, while Afghanistan was dismissed for 94 in 14.1 overs.

Also read: ODIs 2026: Gambhir makes big statement on Nitish Reddy's selection, explains why Hardik Pandya was not picked

In the ODI squad vs West Indies

Gambhir addressed the ODI squad for the upcoming West Indies series starting September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, indicating that the Asian Games schedule impacted player selection. He emphasised the chance for young talents like Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir to showcase their skills in white-ball cricket, aiming to strengthen the team's roster ahead of next year’s World Cup.

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