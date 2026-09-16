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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Shivam Dube biceps comparison during IND vs AFG goes viral: Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playfully compared his biceps with Shivam Dube's muscular arms during IND vs AFG T20I line-up.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Shivam Dube biceps comparison during IND vs AFG goes viral: Watch
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared a humorous moment with teammate Shivam Dube during the India vs Afghanistan T20I series, where he amusingly compared his biceps to Dube's larger arms. This playful interaction was captured on camera and became a viral sensation on social media.

Sooryavanshi's playful biceps comparison with Dube

The incident occurred during pre-match formalities when Sooryavanshi playfully compared his biceps with Dube, known for his muscular build and powerful hitting. Dube smiled at the playful interaction, reflecting the friendly atmosphere in the Indian dressing room. A user on X, handle Cric_Mukku, shared a video of the moment, which fans appreciated as a display of camaraderie between the two players.

Also read: Lionel Messi to get grand farewell? Football great added to Argentina squad for 'last tango' against Benin

Sooryavanshi wins hearts with off-field antics

This was not the only cute moment involving Sooryavanshi during the series; he also interacted with a young mascot during the national anthem line-up, playfully pulling the boy's cheeks, which delighted fans. His cheerful nature off the field has been widely recognised.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gained attention in professional cricket since his early entry, showcasing impressive batting talent and a fun personality. His light-hearted interactions with teammates during the IND vs AFG series highlight the team's bonding and relaxed atmosphere within the Indian camp.

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