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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play T20I series against New Zealand? Shreyas Iyer clears air

Shreyas Iyer said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must wait for a regular T20I spot as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are in top form.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play T20I series against New Zealand? Shreyas Iyer clears air
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India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer has said young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cannot walk into the playing eleven right now. Iyer said current openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are scoring consistently and played a key role in India defending the T20 World Cup title earlier this year. Sooryavanshi has played only 8 of 21 T20Is since his selection earlier this year.

Overseas tour will help youngster

Sooryavanshi is very young and will have more opportunities in the years to come, according to Iyer. A gifted person like him needs to be content in the dressing room. He claimed playing in abroad settings will help him learn. Sanju Samson batted at number three during the Asian Games, allowing Sooryavanshi to open. According to Iyer, he will have a better understanding of pace-friendly tracks as a result of this experience, and he will be more ready the next time. He can mentor colleagues who are touring for the first time. After a hectic schedule that included home series against Afghanistan and the West Indies, India arrived in New Zealand.

Iyer on conditions and own batting role

According to Iyer, the circumstances are different from flat home wickets, and fast bowling works well in New Zealand. With practice sessions, the squad will attempt to swiftly acclimate. He acknowledged that because they are more familiar with various locations, New Zealand will have a home advantage.

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Strong bench strength encourages athletes to succeed and is a sweet pain when it comes to competition for spots, according to Iyer. Iyer stated that he does not see himself going up the order in his natural batting position. Ishan Kishan, the top-ranked T20I batter right now, has been steady at No. 3. Iyer, who has batted at numbers four and five, stated that he can bat at any number based on the demands of the team and the circumstances of the game.

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