Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make India debut? BCCI shortlists 15-year-old RR star for Ireland T20Is; Will he break Sachin Tendulkar's record?

According to The Indian Express report, Sooryavanshi has been shortlisted for the Ireland tour, where India are scheduled to play two matches on June 26 and 28.

15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is currently grabbing the spotlight in IPL 2026 due to his explosive batting, is likely to make India bebut soon. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is reportedly considering Vaibhav Suryavanshi for India's squad for the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland in June, following the conclusion of IPL 2026. His impressive performance seems to have caught the attention of the selectors.

According to The Indian Express report, Sooryavanshi has been shortlisted for the Ireland tour, where India are scheduled to play two matches on June 26 and 28.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to break Sachin Tendulkar's record?

If selected, Sooryavanshi would become the youngest player to represent India, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16. However, Shafali Verma currently holds the national record of having debuted for the Indian women's team at the age of 15 years, seven months, and 27 days.

As per a BCCI source, it is confirmed that Sooryavanshi is in contention for the Ireland tour, and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players.

The reported move reflects the selectors' intent to fast-track the Rajasthan Royals youngster rather than adopt a wait-and-watch approach, potentially offering him an opportunity against relatively less formidable opposition.

Former cricketers back Sooryavanshi

Former BCCI treasurer and current IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has expressed his confidence in Suryavanshi, saying, "What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi this IPL 2026 season. This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India as the youngest, given his performances. It's rare to find someone so talented at such a young age. He certainly deserves his name to be recorded as India's youngest debutant."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has also urged the BCCI to consider Suryavanshi for the Indian team, saying, "When will he make his Indian debut? I know we're probably getting ahead of ourselves — it's only the first innings of the IPL — but there's a white-ball tour to England in a few months' time. If I were Indian cricket, I would get him on that tour."

Sooryavanshi's explosive form

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearless hitting against top-tier bowlers has been a major factor in his success. He smashed Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the best T20 bowler in the world, for two sixes in five balls, including one off the very first delivery. He has also taken on Josh Hazlewood, scoring 19 runs in an over, including three boundaries and a six off consecutive deliveries. His explosive form has drawn comparisons with some of the greats, and many are calling for him to be given a chance in the Indian team.

Although Vaibhav made his debut in IPL 2025 but his breakthrough season in IPL 2026 has been nothing short of spectacular. He burst into the limelight with a stunning 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans in just his third game.

He has continued to pile up runs, including a match-winning 52 off just 17 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Rajasthan's IPL 2026 opener. His performance in the Under-19 World Cup has also been impressive, culminating in an explosive 80-ball 175 against England in the final.