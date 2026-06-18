Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to face BCCI's heat? 15-year-old in line for strict penalty over fight with Sri Lanka player: Report

Since the ICC does not impose fines or sanctions in A-team matches, the referee's recommendations have been sent to the BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket. The two boards will now decide whether to approve and enforce the proposed penalties.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could face trouble after a physical altercation with a Sri Lankan player during a tri-nation series game in Dambulla on Monday. He clashed with Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage. According to a Sportstar report, match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash recommended fines equal to 50% of their match fees for the incident, while, India A captain Tilak Varma is looking at a 30% fine, the report noted.

Since the ICC does not impose fines or sanctions in A-team matches, the referee's recommendations have been sent to the BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket. The two boards will now decide whether to approve and enforce the proposed penalties.

Sooryavanshi-Halambage clash

Sooryavanshi was seen pushing Halambage after a heated confrontation with several Sri Lanka A players at the end of the match, which the home side won in the Super Over. Senior Sri Lankan international Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to separate the two before things got worse. Earlier media reports claimed Halambage had been consistently sledging Sooryavanshi during the tour, including in the first match between the teams on June 9.

Halambage was sanctioned for making provocative remarks toward Indian batters after a Super Over victory, which nearly led to a physical confrontation with the 15-year-old Indian player.

Sooryavanshi ended up pushing Halambage after he got too close during their heated exchange.

However, it’s not yet clear what the sanctions will be.

Earlier, PTI reported that Sri Lankan players Vishen Halambage and senior wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella were penalised separately by SLC-appointed match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash for their actions during the tri-nation A series match against India.

Tilak Verma's heated exchanges with the umpires

Meanwhile, Tilak got into two prolonged, heated exchanges with the umpires. The first was after match officials informed India that bad light might rule out a Super Over. The second came when a no-ball was given on the last ball of Sri Lanka A's Super Over innings, prompting fierce protests from the India A captain.

The report added that disciplinary issues in A-team matches aren't handled by the ICC like in senior international cricket. Instead, the respective boards decide on sanctions. The match referee can only make recommendations for the boards to approve or reject. No official hearing took place, and the suggested penalties were based only on the umpires' reports.