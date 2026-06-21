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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest list A fifty in history, scores 94 off 29 balls against Sri Lanka A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest list A fifty in history, scores 94 off 29

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest list A fifty in history, scores 94 off 29 balls against Sri Lanka A

India's 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a record-breaking half-century off just 11 balls against Sri Lanka A. The explosive opener went on to score 94 runs from 29 deliveries.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest list A fifty in history, scores 94 off 29 balls against Sri Lanka A
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India's rising cricket star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a breathtaking performance against Sri Lanka A, producing one of the most explosive innings ever seen in List A cricket.

The 15-year-old opener lit up the match with a blistering half-century off just 11 balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty in List A cricket. His remarkable innings also ranks among the quickest fifties recorded in any form of recognised international cricket.

Responds in style after heated previous encounter

The innings came just days after a tense clash between India A and Sri Lanka A, during which Sooryavanshi was involved in an on-field altercation with Sri Lankan players. India A went on to lose that match, adding extra significance to his response with the bat.

Determined to make an impact, the young batter took the attack to the opposition from the very first ball.

Boundaries rain down

Sooryavanshi's innings was packed with boundaries. Ten of the first 11 deliveries he faced were sent to the fence, highlighting his fearless approach and exceptional timing.

His scoring sequence read: 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6

The assault left Sri Lanka A bowlers with no answers as he raced to 50 in just 11 deliveries.

Falls short of a century

After reaching his record-breaking fifty, Sooryavanshi continued his aggressive approach and eventually scored 94 runs from only 29 balls.

Although he narrowly missed out on a century, his sensational knock showcased why he is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket.

The innings has further strengthened his reputation as a future star and demonstrated his ability to dominate opposition attacks at the highest levels of youth cricket.

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