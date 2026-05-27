Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to challenge Chris Gayle's supremacy, requires 7 sixes to become IPL's top six-hitter

The eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could perhaps by Vaibhav's last chance in this edition to go past one of Gayle's many immortalised IPL records: outdoing his tally of 59 sixes in the 2012 edition.

Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just seven sixes away from outclassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle for most sixes in a single edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could perhaps by Vaibhav's last chance in this edition to go past one of Gayle's many immortalised IPL records: outdoing his tally of 59 sixes in the 2012 edition.

This Bihar prodigy is having a generational season on all fronts. With 583 runs in 14 matches and innings at an average of 41.64 and a strike rate of 232.67, including a century and three fifties, Sooryavanshi has delivered consistency befitting veterans like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and explosiveness that places him alongside Gayle.

Sooryavanshi has hit 53 sixes so far and has hit over 54 per cent of his runs through maximums. If the left-hander is on a song, seven sixes is not really a huge ask from the teenage batting sensation. This season, Sooryavanshi has hit a six every 4.7 balls.

Hitting those seven sixes will also mean that he will surpass Gayle for most sixes in a single T20 tournament.

Having expressed his wish to smash T20s first-ever double ton and go past Gayle on Kevin Pietersen's YouTube Channel, will Sooryavanshi take baby steps towards doing the same?

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.