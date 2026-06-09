Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's promising start falls after quick 4,4,4 against Sri Lanka A in T20 series opener

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got off to a quick start with three boundaries but was dismissed early against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation Series opener.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s much-anticipated innings in the Tri-Nation A Series in Sri Lanka promised fireworks early on Tuesday, but quickly turned into a brief and frustrating outing after a blistering start of 4,4,4 ended in the fourth over.

Explosive beginning before sudden setback:

The young Indian left-hander walked in with confidence and honestly wasted no time in announcing himself. From the very first deliveries he faced, Sooryavanshi looked like he had something on his mind, opening his account with a crisp boundary and then quickly adding two more stylish fours. His clean timing and fearless approach almost right away put the Sri Lanka A bowlers under pressure, pointing to yet another impactful innings that could very easily take shape.

Still, as soon as he started to find his rhythm, Sri Lanka A struck back. In the fourth over, Mohamed Shiraz bowled a fuller delivery that kind of messed up Sooryavanshi’s timing. Trying for another aggressive strike, the youngster mistimed it, with his bat turning a touch in his hands. The ball then went high in the air toward mid off, and a diving fielder gathered it well, finishing his innings abruptly after a really promising start.

Early promise cut short:

The dismissal felt a bit like an anticlimax for a batter known for fearless stroke play, kinda, you know, the whole vibe. Sooryavanshi’s aggressive intent was there on full display, but that short innings really showed how tiny the margins are between outright dominance and getting dismissed in high-level cricket.

Even with the setback, his presence in the India A setup pretty much underlines the ongoing faith in his longer-run potential. After he already broke into India’s T20I squad thanks to recent global success, he is now being watched closely as one of the country’s emerging batting talents. The Tri-Nation A Series, which brings Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A along with India A, is viewed as a key stage for young players to sort of acclimatise to testing conditions and build steadiness in the 50-over format.

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Learning experience for the future:

India A captain Tilak Varma says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s talent is really something, and his maturity too; he even went on about how those Under-19 World Cup performances were strong. Still, Varma added that the tricky subcontinental conditions, like in Sri Lanka, are going to pressure his adaptability, no doubt. Even though Sooryavanshi had a quiet moment in this match and the score came out low, the group treats it as a pretty useful learning for his growth. He keeps sharpening that aggressive approach, but now with better control and steadier hands. And since there are more matches left in the series, Sooryavanshi will get more opportunities at the A-level stage to show what he can do and prove himself again.