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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first reaction goes viral after star cricketer receives senior India jersey at 15, watch

The 15-year-old, who received his first India call-up for the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland and England, shared his response in a BCCI video.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first reaction goes viral after star cricketer receives senior India jersey at 15, watch
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Image source: ANI
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Indian teen batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said he couldn't find words to express how he felt after seeing his name on an India jersey for the first time, calling it a childhood dream come true.

The 15-year-old, who received his first India call-up for the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland and England, shared his response in a BCCI video.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first reaction after receiving India jersey

"I mean, words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, today that dream was fulfilled, and the biggest step in that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words," Sooryavanshi said in a BCCI video, which was shared on X.

The star cricketer further described the emotional significance of seeing the national jersey for the first time.

"It felt just like a dream. The moment I saw that T-shirt, I couldn't stop smiling. Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen, and when it finally does, you don't know how to react. That was exactly how I felt," the 15-year-old added.

The 15-year-old cricketer was named in India's T20I squads for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games.

At 15, Vaibhav turned dreams into history

Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to be picked for the Indian national side, breaking a 36-year-old record held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar had made his India debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16, setting a record that stood for a very long time.

On June 21, Sooryavanshi continued his meteoric rise in world cricket with a breathtaking innings of 94 off just 29 balls, including the fastest half-century in List A cricket history, during the tri-series final between India A and Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The 15-year-old opener rewrote the record books by racing to his maiden India A fifty in only 11 deliveries, surpassing the previous List A record of a 12-ball half-century set by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne more than two decades ago.

The knock adds another chapter to a remarkable year for the Bihar-born batter, who has rapidly emerged as one of India's brightest young prospects. Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden national call-up following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30.

His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes.The youngster also swept multiple post-season honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards.

With India set to play T20I series against Ireland and England in the coming weeks, Sooryavanshi's latest record-breaking display has further strengthened expectations surrounding one of the most exciting talents in world cricket.

(With inputs from ANI)

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