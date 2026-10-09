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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On Killing Spree: Rains boundaries, sixes, sends strong signals to selectors ahead of 2nd India vs West Indies T20I match

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed in nets with big hitting ahead of 2nd India vs West Indies T20I in Ranchi, with Sooryavanshi stealing attention as India eyes 2-0 lead.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 10:52 AM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On Killing Spree: Rains boundaries, sixes, sends strong signals to selectors ahead of 2nd India vs West Indies T20I match
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Ishan Kishan and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi demonstrated their skills in a two-hour optional practice session before the second T20I between India and the West Indies in Ranchi. Notably, key players such as captain Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were absent, while fast bowler Mayank Yadav was rested after a poor performance in the first match.

Kishan trains at home ground

Local cricketer Ishan Kishan showcased his batting skills at his home stadium, aggressively hitting several sixes while facing spinners like Ravi Bishnoi and Naman Dhir. Partnered with Sanju Samson in adjacent nets, Kishan maintained a proactive approach from the beginning. He has positive memories of the venue, having previously led Jharkhand to their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, scoring 101 runs off 49 balls in the final against Haryana.

After missing domestic cricket and losing his BCCI central contract in late 2023 owing to disciplinary troubles, he returned to the Indian squad. Before going back to the T20 format, he restored his form in domestic cricket. Assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak commended his maturity. "He is much more mature now. He plays according to the needs of the team and the situation of the game," Kotak said. "I saw him when he was young at Gujarat Lions in 2017. He used to play aggressively even then."

Also read: Andhra Ashamed: 20-year-old student says in last video before death, 'Drunk men all around me'

Sooryavanshi steals attention in nets

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stood out during the session, attracting the attention of policemen, spectators, and media as he batted. The Bihar youngster consistently hit balls over the boundary, directing them towards the stands and the sight screen, while awaiting his opportunity with Samson currently opening.

India's bowling coach is assisting Mayank Yadav with length and pace variations following his performance in the first T20I, which India won by eight wickets in Lucknow. Kotak confirmed the team's commitment to a fearless, team-first approach and indicated that the same XI is likely to be retained for the second match in Ranchi.

 

 

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