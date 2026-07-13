Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes first appearance on Wimbledon centre court, reveals favourite tennis star

Coming off a breakthrough year in cricket, Vaibhav was among several Indian cricketers at the All England Club experiencing one of sport’s most iconic venues for the first time. Speaking after the match, Sooryavanshi said it was his first live Grand Slam.

Wimbledon hosted a rare cricket crossover on Sunday as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut at the All England Club. Indian cricket’s teenage sensation watched the men’s singles final from Centre Court in the company of Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Speaking after the match, Sooryavanshi said it was his first live Grand Slam. He also turned heads with a new formal look, saying Abhishek helped him source a suit.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes debut at Wimbledon court

Coming off a breakthrough year in cricket, Vaibhav was among several Indian cricketers at the All England Club experiencing one of sport’s most iconic venues for the first time.

"I'm here to watch the final match and see what the experience is like, watching live and observing how players perform in the finals. It should be a great experience," Vaibhav said on JioStar.

The young Indian cricket sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi steps into the iconic world of Wimbledon!



From soaking in the electric atmosphere of the Championships to sharing his thoughts on tennis, Vaibhav opens up in this exclusive interview.#Wimbledon 2026 | LIVE NOW on… pic.twitter.com/LssvFh6eWI July 12, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals his favourite tennis star

The 15-year-old cricket sensation revealed that he has followed tennis for 4-5 years and grew up admiring Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"I used to watch Nadal and Djokovic a lot. I really like Djokovic, but those were the two players I followed the most," he said.

When asked which player from tennis’ next generation stands out, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and tipped him to win the Wimbledon final.

"I've really liked Sinner, the way he has dominated throughout the tournament. Hopefully, he wins today," he said.

The 15-year-old also revealed which Indian teammate he would pick as his doubles partner in tennis.

"I will go with Abhishek bhaiya. He is my opening partner in international cricket. I really enjoy batting with him a lot, so I will choose him as my doubles tennis partner as well," he said.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals how Abhishek Sharma helped him dress up

Sooryavanshi caught attention in a black blazer, white shirt, striped tie and tinted sunglasses. He said the outfit came together at the last minute.

“Nahi kuch kiya nahi, but jaldi jaldi mein bas jo mila mujhe mein maine Abhishek bhai se bolke arrange karaya aur daal kar aaya hu. (I didn’t plan anything; whatever I could find in the last minute, I asked Abhishek and he got it arranged for me, and I just wore it)," Sooryavanshi laughed, giving credit to Abhishek Sharma for helping him with the outfit.

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already seen as one of Indian cricket’s top young talents. His Wimbledon outing also highlighted how cricket and tennis are intersecting more, with several prominent cricketers now regulars at the All England Club during the grass-court season.

For Vaibhav, the trip went beyond the spotlight. He said it was a chance to watch elite athletes perform on one of sport’s biggest stages and take inspiration from champions in another sport.