Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in spotlight as VVS Laxman leads BCCI plan to strengthen India's red-ball team

BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, led by VVS Laxman, launches a U-25 intra-CoE red-ball tournament to identify and develop India’s next-generation Test players.

While India has enjoyed success in white-ball cricket, including winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year, the national team has struggled in the Test format. Recent defeats against New Zealand and South Africa at home have exposed vulnerabilities, raising concerns over India’s chances in the World Test Championship (WTC). Recognising the urgency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated a structured program to revive India’s red-ball dominance.

Centre of Excellence to Host Intra-Tournament

The BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE), under the guidance of former India batsman VVS Laxman, has designed an extensive roadmap to nurture young talent. An intra-CoE four-day red-ball tournament, scheduled for June–July, will feature 64 of India’s top cricketers under 25. Players like Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are expected to get valuable game time.

The goal is to identify emerging talent and build a strong pipeline that ensures India remains competitive in Tests over the next decade. Coaches and national selectors have been instructed to prioritise these players during High Performance Camps in Bengaluru.

Roadmap for Emerging and India A Teams

The plan involves forming India U-25 and India Emerging teams that will also serve as shadow India A squads during tours. Squad selections and strategies will be coordinated with senior chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Post-IPL, India U-19 and Emerging sides are set to tour Sri Lanka to play four-day red-ball matches, with squads determined by intra-CoE performances.

Structured Talent Identification

The 64 players will be divided into four teams of 16, each playing two four-day matches under varying pitch conditions to simulate different match situations. Twenty-five players under 23 will be selected by the junior selection committee led by S Sharath, while another 25 (U-23 and U-25) will come from exceptional performances in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, excluding IPL participants.

The remaining 14 slots will be filled by players with IPL experience, including Mhatre, Sooryavanshi, and Sameer Rizvi. This combined approach aims to blend youth potential with experienced performers to rebuild India’s Test competitiveness.

Rebuilding Red-Ball Credibility

Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, India’s inability to play spin effectively has been a key weakness. This structured approach by the BCCI seeks to develop match-ready players who can excel in Tests at home and abroad, ensuring that India once again becomes a formidable force in red-ball cricket.