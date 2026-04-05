Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in spotlight as VVS Laxman leads BCCI plan to strengthen India's red-ball team

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'

US-Israel-Iran War: What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum?

US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation

Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: This new Rs 12000 expressway to reduce travel time between these two cities, inauguration to take place soon; Check date, timing, route and more

Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'

Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action'

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling

HomeSports

SPORTS

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in spotlight as VVS Laxman leads BCCI plan to strengthen India's red-ball team

BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, led by VVS Laxman, launches a U-25 intra-CoE red-ball tournament to identify and develop India’s next-generation Test players.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 10:30 AM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in spotlight as VVS Laxman leads BCCI plan to strengthen India's red-ball team
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

While India has enjoyed success in white-ball cricket, including winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year, the national team has struggled in the Test format. Recent defeats against New Zealand and South Africa at home have exposed vulnerabilities, raising concerns over India’s chances in the World Test Championship (WTC). Recognising the urgency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated a structured program to revive India’s red-ball dominance.

Centre of Excellence to Host Intra-Tournament

The BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE), under the guidance of former India batsman VVS Laxman, has designed an extensive roadmap to nurture young talent. An intra-CoE four-day red-ball tournament, scheduled for June–July, will feature 64 of India’s top cricketers under 25. Players like Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are expected to get valuable game time.

The goal is to identify emerging talent and build a strong pipeline that ensures India remains competitive in Tests over the next decade. Coaches and national selectors have been instructed to prioritise these players during High Performance Camps in Bengaluru.

Roadmap for Emerging and India A Teams

The plan involves forming India U-25 and India Emerging teams that will also serve as shadow India A squads during tours. Squad selections and strategies will be coordinated with senior chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Post-IPL, India U-19 and Emerging sides are set to tour Sri Lanka to play four-day red-ball matches, with squads determined by intra-CoE performances.

Structured Talent Identification

The 64 players will be divided into four teams of 16, each playing two four-day matches under varying pitch conditions to simulate different match situations. Twenty-five players under 23 will be selected by the junior selection committee led by S Sharath, while another 25 (U-23 and U-25) will come from exceptional performances in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, excluding IPL participants.

The remaining 14 slots will be filled by players with IPL experience, including Mhatre, Sooryavanshi, and Sameer Rizvi. This combined approach aims to blend youth potential with experienced performers to rebuild India’s Test competitiveness.

Rebuilding Red-Ball Credibility

Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, India’s inability to play spin effectively has been a key weakness. This structured approach by the BCCI seeks to develop match-ready players who can excel in Tests at home and abroad, ensuring that India once again becomes a formidable force in red-ball cricket.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action'
US-Israel-Iran War: What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum?
What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's threat
US-Iran War: Can there be peace deal after Tehran rejects Tuesday deadline on Strait of Hormuz, calls Trump 'unstable, delusional'?
US-Iran War: Can there be peace deal after Tehran rejects Tuesday deadline
US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein Files link explained
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein
It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranveer Singh now! Inside the box office storm created by India’s biggest star
It’s Ranveer vs Ranveer now! Inside box office storm created by Dhurandhar star
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement