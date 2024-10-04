'Usne aag lagayi team mei…': Ex-cricketer makes big claim on Virat Kohli's captaincy days

Speaking in an interview he asserted that Kohli's tenure was marked by…

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently praised Virat Kohli's impact on the Indian cricket team, emphasizing that his leadership ignited a fighting spirit within the squad, despite Kohli not securing an ICC trophy during his captaincy. Speaking in an interview Harbhajan asserted that Kohli's tenure was marked by a transformative mindset that inspired players to embrace challenges head-on.

He said, “Jo usne aag lagayi na team mei, like it may be a target of 400 in the fourth innings of a Test, we'll go for the chase, we won't' panic. If we go down, we do it while chasing,”

Kohli, who stepped down as India's T20I captain in 2021 and subsequently as the ODI and Test captain, is often remembered for his aggressive approach and unwavering determination. Harbhajan highlighted two memorable matches from the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia as prime examples of Kohli's influence. Although Kohli left the series after the first Test for the birth of his child, he had already instilled a belief in resilience among his teammates.

Kohli changed India's mentality in test cricket pic.twitter.com/q3SaR1Lqt9 — POTT⁷⁶⁵ (@KlolZone) October 3, 2024

In the third Test at Sydney, India faced a daunting target of 408 runs in the fourth innings. The team showcased remarkable tenacity, finishing with 334 for 5, resulting in a draw. Harbhajan noted that this performance reflected the “fire” Kohli had ignited within the team. He further praised Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant for their crucial roles in the fourth Test at the Gabba, where India chased down a target of over 300 runs to clinch victory.

Harbhajan stated, “The determination to fight till the end, which Shubman and Rishabh showed to win that Test at Gabba, was because of the way the team's thinking changed.” He emphasized that Kohli's legacy is characterized by a fearless mindset and a relentless pursuit of excellence, which continues to benefit Indian cricket today.