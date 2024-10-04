Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Usne aag lagayi team mei…': Ex-cricketer makes big claim on Virat Kohli's captaincy days

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to embark on visit to India on October 7

Dengue fever: Amid rising cases, this Ayurvedic drink can be preventive hack

If provoked, North Korea to use nuclear weapon against this country? Kim Jong Un says, 'if such situation comes…'

How Anil Ambani's sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, are changing Reliance Power's fate?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Usne aag lagayi team mei…': Ex-cricketer makes big claim on Virat Kohli's captaincy days

'Usne aag lagayi team mei…': Ex-cricketer makes big claim on Virat Kohli's captaincy days

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to embark on visit to India on October 7

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to embark on visit to India on October 7

Dengue fever: Amid rising cases, this Ayurvedic drink can be preventive hack

Dengue fever: Amid rising cases, this Ayurvedic drink can be preventive hack

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

5 ways to reduce cholesterol levels during Navratri fast 

5 ways to reduce cholesterol levels during Navratri fast 

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Who was Mohan Raj? Malayalam cinema's iconic villain, once forced to leave Indian Army, later worked in ED

Who was Mohan Raj? Malayalam cinema's iconic villain, once forced to leave Indian Army, later worked in ED

This actress was called 'Ice Maiden', ruled industry for 15 years, gave superhits with Amitabh, Sunny, Shatrughan, Vinod

This actress was called 'Ice Maiden', ruled industry for 15 years, gave superhits with Amitabh, Sunny, Shatrughan, Vinod

HomeSports

Sports

'Usne aag lagayi team mei…': Ex-cricketer makes big claim on Virat Kohli's captaincy days

Speaking in an interview he asserted that Kohli's tenure was marked by…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

'Usne aag lagayi team mei…': Ex-cricketer makes big claim on Virat Kohli's captaincy days
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently praised Virat Kohli's impact on the Indian cricket team, emphasizing that his leadership ignited a fighting spirit within the squad, despite Kohli not securing an ICC trophy during his captaincy. Speaking in an interview Harbhajan asserted that Kohli's tenure was marked by a transformative mindset that inspired players to embrace challenges head-on.

He said, “Jo usne aag lagayi na team mei, like it may be a target of 400 in the fourth innings of a Test, we'll go for the chase, we won't' panic. If we go down, we do it while chasing,”

Kohli, who stepped down as India's T20I captain in 2021 and subsequently as the ODI and Test captain, is often remembered for his aggressive approach and unwavering determination. Harbhajan highlighted two memorable matches from the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia as prime examples of Kohli's influence. Although Kohli left the series after the first Test for the birth of his child, he had already instilled a belief in resilience among his teammates.

In the third Test at Sydney, India faced a daunting target of 408 runs in the fourth innings. The team showcased remarkable tenacity, finishing with 334 for 5, resulting in a draw. Harbhajan noted that this performance reflected the “fire” Kohli had ignited within the team. He further praised Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant for their crucial roles in the fourth Test at the Gabba, where India chased down a target of over 300 runs to clinch victory.

Harbhajan stated, “The determination to fight till the end, which Shubman and Rishabh showed to win that Test at Gabba, was because of the way the team's thinking changed.” He emphasized that Kohli's legacy is characterized by a fearless mindset and a relentless pursuit of excellence, which continues to benefit Indian cricket today.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

If provoked, North Korea to use nuclear weapon against this country? Kim Jong Un says, 'if such situation comes…'

If provoked, North Korea to use nuclear weapon against this country? Kim Jong Un says, 'if such situation comes…'

Happy Navratri 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share on Shardiya Navratri

Happy Navratri 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share on Shardiya Navratri

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

How Anil Ambani's sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, are changing Reliance Power's fate?

How Anil Ambani's sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, are changing Reliance Power's fate?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement