Usain Bolt fires business manager over Jamaica fraud case

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt expressed shock and dismay upon learning of the disappearance of $12.7 million of his funds from a local private investment company that is currently being investigated as part of a major fraud case dating back over a decade. Bolt also revealed that he had terminated his business manager and that the parting of ways was far from amicable.

When asked if he was broke, the retired star athlete chuckled. "I'm not broke, but it has certainly taken a toll on me," he said. "I did it for my future. Everyone knows I have three kids, and I'm still looking out for my parents. I still want to live a comfortable life."

Bolt's attorneys have asserted that the athlete's account with Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Limited had drastically decreased from nearly USD 12.8 million to a mere USD 12,000. They had given the company until Friday to return the money or face potential civil and criminal repercussions. If the company fails to comply, Bolt's attorneys have vowed to take swift and decisive action.

It was not immediately clear whether any action had been taken as of late Friday. Attorney Linton P. Gordon told the Jamaica Observer newspaper that the public should anticipate both the expected and the unexpected in the case. "At this stage, there is nothing to be said, given the current circumstances," he was quoted as saying.

We convened with stakeholders this week, and we are currently addressing pertinent matters. Earlier this week, Jamaican Finance Minister Nigel Clarke declared that the Director of the Financial Services Commission was resigning and that the Bank of Jamaica would now be responsible for overseeing the country's financial system.

He stated that several government agencies and elderly customers had been impacted by the purported fraud. It was a disheartening situation. Bolt expressed his disappointment for the elderly who had been affected. Everyone was perplexed. "I'm just as bewildered as the public," he said.

Jamaican authorities have requested help from the FBI and other unidentified international experts, adding that clients were given false statements regarding their balances as part of the alleged fraud. Officials have not yet said how many clients overall were affected and how much money in total is missing.

Earlier on Friday, Bolt spoke at a sponsored luncheon for an upcoming relay and referred to the alleged fraud.

“As you all know. I’ve been going through a tough week, a few tough weeks,” he said, adding that he would continue to do everything he can to uplift his island.

“No matter what’s going on right now, Jamaica is my country. That will never change,” he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

READ |Hardik Pandya in disbelief as Arshdeep Singh concedes three sixes, no-ball in 27-run over