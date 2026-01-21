Usain Bolt expresses desire to feature in LA 2028 Olympics but not as a sprinter: Check his hilarious remark

Khawaja Asif trolled for inaugurating fake Pizza Hut outlet: 5 times Pakistani defence minister embarrassed his country
SPORTS
In a recent interview, eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt expressed his desire to play cricket in the upcoming LA28 Olympics for his native country.
Usain Bolt, star Jamaican athlete and eight-time Olympic gold medalist, has recently expressed his desire to return to the Olympics but not as a sprinter but as a cricketer for his native country. He jokingly said that he has not played the sport for a long time now, but will be ready if called upon by the Jamaican cricket team. Interestingly, Jamaica has been the home of several cricketing legends like Andre Russell, Michael Holding, Courtney Walsh, Chris Gayle, among others.
As per Olympics.com, Usain Bolt was once an aspiring pacer before he shot to fame as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, with eight gold medals in the Olympics and 11 World Championship gold medals. Notably, Bolt took retirement from elite sprinting in 2017 after the World Championships in London, ending his legendary track career.
Bolt secured 100 m and 200 m titles in three back-to-back Olympics, the 2008 in Beijing, 2012 in London, and 2016 in Rio, and still holds the record of 9.58 seconds in 100 m and 19.19 seconds in 200 m.
Coming back to his recent remarks, while speaking to Esquire Magazine, Bolt said that he would play cricket for Jamaica if approached. ''I am happily retired from professional sport. I have not played cricket in a long time, but if they call, I will be ready.''
Earlier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the T20 competitions for the men's and women's categories will be played in the LA28 Olympics, from July 12 to July 29.
The medal matches are scheduled to be held on July 20 for the women's category and July 29 for the men's category.