USA vs Wales Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for USA vs WAL FIFA World Cup 2022, match 4

USA vs Wales Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for USA vs WAL

After England's 6-2 thumping of Iran, the pressure will be on USA and Wales, as the two sides square off in the second Group B game on Monday. The Welsh side will be making an appearance at the World Cup after 64 years, so it's going to be quite the occasion for Gareth Bale's side.

The former Real Madrid man has recently joined MLS outfit Los Angeles FC, and thus, he will know a little bit about what to expect from the USA side. Gregg Berhalter's side missed out on the World Cup in Russia but they are back in 2022 and will be hoping to make it past the group stage.

Both sides have plenty of star players and thus fans will be in for a treat and can expect a goal-fest.

Dream11 Prediction – USA vs Wales, match 4 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Keeper – Wayne Hennessey

Defenders – Sergino Dest, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams

Midfielders – Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Dan James

Strikers – Giovanni Reyna, Christian Pulisic, Gareth Bale (C), Tim Weah (VC)

USA vs Wales probable playing XIs

USA: Matt Turner( GK), Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musa; Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Giovanni Reyna

Wales: Wayne Hennessey (GK); Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Brennan Johnson, Dan James

USA vs Wales Match Details

USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 match 4 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Monday night in India), November 22.