USA vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Preview: Live streaming, kick-off time, predicted lineups and more

Ahead of the 6th Round of 16 clash, scheduled to be played between the USA and Belgium, let us take a look at live streaming details, kick-off timings, predicted lineups and more.

After the Portugal vs Spain game, the next Round of 16 match will be between the USA and Belgium, scheduled to be played at the Seattle Stadium. The co-hosts defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Round of 32 clash last week and cruised easily to the next round. Belgium, on the other hand, had a real tough battle with Senegal in their previous knockout game where the Red Devils secured the victory by scoring in the final few seconds of the extra time.

Both sides will be aiming to forget what happened so far and focus on the upcoming battle and secure a spot in the top 8. The winner of the USA vs Belgium match will face the winner of the Portugal vs Spain match. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let us take a look at live streaming details, kick-off timings as per Indian Standard Time, and other important deets.

USA vs Belgium: Live streaming and TV

The 6th match in the Round of 16 between the USA and Belgium can be watched in India on Unite8 Sports channels. For online viewers, it can be streamed on the ZEE5 app and website with an active subscription.

USA vs Belgium: Kick-off timings and venue

The second match of the day between the USA and Belgium will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 7. The match is scheduled to be played at the Seattle Stadium.

USA vs Belgium: Predicted lineups

USA - Matt Freese (G), Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman, Antonee Robinson, Sergino Dest, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and Folarin Balogun.

Belgium - Thibaut Courtois (G), Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Hans Vanaken, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Charles De Ketelaere