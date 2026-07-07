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USA vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Belgium beat USA comfortably, to face Spain in quarterfinal

According to FIFA, Lukaku scored in his third consecutive FIFA World Cup match for the first time in his career, while De Ketelaere was named Player of the Match after his two-goal performance.

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ANI

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 08:23 AM IST

USA vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Belgium beat USA comfortably, to face Spain in quarterfinal
Belgium players celebrating; Image source: ANI
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Belgium secured a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States at Seattle Stadium, powered by a brace from Charles De Ketelaere and a late goal from Romelu Lukaku.

According to FIFA, Lukaku scored in his third consecutive FIFA World Cup match for the first time in his career, while De Ketelaere was named Player of the Match after his two-goal performance.

De Ketelaere struck twice, Hans Vanaken netted his maiden World Cup goal, and Lukaku came off the bench to add a stoppage-time fourth as Belgium set up a quarter-final clash against Spain.

The defeat also confirmed the exit of the USA, making them the last of the three co-host nations to be eliminated after Canada and Mexico bowed out in the Round of 16.

Belgium looked threatening from the outset, with Timothy Castagne forcing USA goalkeeper Matt Freese into an early save before Youri Tielemans narrowly missed converting Dodi Lukebakio's cross.The breakthrough came after Leandro Trossard's dangerous delivery into the penalty area created confusion in the USA defence. Nicolas Raskin squared the ball across goal, allowing De Ketelaere to finish from close range.

The United States restored parity in the 31st minute when Malik Tillman's deflected free-kick wrong-footed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, Belgium regained the lead less than two minutes later as Trossard delivered another cross from the left, with De Ketelaere heading home his second goal of the match.

Whats App Image 2026 07 07 at 7 18 41 AM

Belgium extended their advantage just before the hour mark following a costly error by Freese, who rushed out of his penalty area but failed to clear the ball. De Ketelaere capitalised on the mistake before Vanaken fired a long-range effort that beat Tim Ream's attempted block and rolled into the empty net.

The USA attempted to stage a comeback in the closing stages, with substitute Sebastian Berhalter firing wide and Courtois producing two saves to deny Folarin Balogun. However, Lukaku sealed Belgium's victory in stoppage time with a powerful solo run and composed finish.

Belgium will now face Spain at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10 after the Spanish side knocked out Portugal in the Round of 16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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