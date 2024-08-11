USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

After an exhilarating two weeks of competition that brought together over 10,000 athletes from across the globe to compete in 32 sports, the United States emerged as the leading nation on the medal table at the Paris Olympics. However, their victory was not without its fair share of excitement and tension.

As the Games entered their final day, the US found themselves trailing China by just one gold medal, with China holding the top spot with 39 golds compared to the Americans' 38. The stage was set for a thrilling conclusion, with the outcome of several key events poised to determine the ultimate champion.

In a decisive moment, Li Wenwen secured gold for China in the women's +81kg weightlifting event, bringing her country's gold medal count to 40.

The US, however, found hope in cyclist Jennifer Valente, the reigning Olympic champion in the omnium. Valente rose to the occasion, claiming gold and closing the gap, leaving the US just one gold medal behind China as the Games headed towards their final event – women's basketball.

The gold in women's basketball brought the USA level with China in terms of gold medals, but the USA ultimately claimed the top spot due to their higher number of silver medals. While the USA secured 44 silver medals, China earned 27.

Hosts France concluded the Games in fifth place on the medal tally, with 16 golds and a total of 63 medals.

India concluded its participation in the Paris Olympics in 71st place, securing a silver medal and five bronze medals. However, there is still hope for India to add another silver medal to its tally pending the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal. Vinesh was disqualified from the gold medal match in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event due to being slightly overweight by just 100 grams.

If the ruling is in favor of Vinesh, India will move up to 68th place in the medal standings. This would also bring India's total number of medals to the same level as the previous Olympics in Tokyo, albeit with the addition of a gold medal.

