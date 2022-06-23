FINA World Championships: US swimmer Anita Alvarez faints in pool, saved from drowning by coach

Headlines

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

T-shirt diplomacy: President Joe Biden gifts AI t-shirt to PM Modi, know about the special gesture

Odisha Train Accident: Restoration work in full swing, normal operations soon

Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal's Kandahar to release in India on June 16 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 13

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

HomeSports

Sports

FINA World Championships: US swimmer Anita Alvarez faints in pool, saved from drowning by coach

She was given medical attention beside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 07:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after losing consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes.

READ | World swimming body restricts participation of transgender athletes in the elite competitions

Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medallist in synchronised swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.

She was given medical attention beside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.

It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American swim partner Lindi Schroeder.

"Anita is much better, she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest," Fuentes told Spanish newspaper Marca on Wednesday.

"I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in. I got a little scared because she wasn't breathing, but now she's fine. She has to rest."

In a statement on the U.S. Artistic Swimming Instagram page, Fuentes said 25-year-old Alvarez would be assessed by doctors on Thursday before a decision was made on her participation in Friday's team event.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: When will India's third moon mission land on lunar surface? ISRO chief says this

Meet the only Indian to own Rs 21 crore Bugatti Chiron, he is neither a billionaire nor a celebrity

Wordle 755 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 14

Chandrayaan-3: Did you know ISRO's mighty rocket weighs equal to 130 elephants, is taller than Qutub Minar?

Meet Madhya Pradesh's richest man, family lost everything, lived in a small house, his net worth, business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE