US President Donald Trump launches federal task force to ensure 'incredible' and secure LA 2028 Olympics

The Trump administration’s Olympics Task Force exists to harness the full capacity of the federal government, guarantee the safety and smooth running of the Games, reflect national priorities and values, and handle policy and logistical complexities in an integrated, authoritative manner.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump of the United States signed an executive order to establish a task force responsible for managing security issues related to the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. Trump will lead this task force, with Vice President JD Vance serving as his deputy. The task force for the 2028 LA Olympics also comprises several prominent figures from Trump’s cabinet and senior administration officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The 2028 Olympics are set to take place in Los Angeles during Trump’s presidency in the Oval Office. This event will mark the first Olympics hosted in the US since the 2002 Winter Games held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“The LA Olympics is shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America. It’s going to be incredible. It’s so exciting,” Trump said after signing the executive order at the White House.

What will the task force for the 2028 Olympics be responsible for?

According to Reuters, the LA 2028 task force will oversee security and various issues pertaining to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. This task force will act as the primary coordinator among federal, state, and local governments regarding security and transportation matters.

Additionally, it will "simplify visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media," as stated by a US government official to Reuters.

With the FIFA World Cup being held in part in the US in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028, Trump views this as a chance to enhance his global reputation and host some of the most significant international events.

Previously, Trump established a similar task force for the football World Cup, which will also take place in Canada and Mexico. Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a strong supporter of Trump, has been appointed as the director of this group.

The World Cup and Olympics are anticipated to attract a substantial number of foreign visitors to the US, in addition to a large contingent of athletes. Trump's recent initiatives to limit illegal immigration and travel from certain countries could pose significant challenges in this context, which is why the establishment of a task force is considered beneficial.

