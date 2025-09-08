US Open tennis 2025: Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner for 6th Slam title and No. 1 ranking

Alcaraz triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 over Sinner at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, securing his sixth Grand Slam title and ascending to the top of the World Rankings.

In the US Open final on Sunday in New York, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam title overall. The crowd's reaction to former President Donald Trump's attendance at the match was divided.

With the victory, Alcaraz, 22, regains the top spot in the global rankings for the first time since September 2023, moving over Sinner. Additionally, the victory put an end to Sinner's remarkable 27-match winning streak at Grand Slams on hard courts.

"I tried my best today. I couldn't do more," Sinner said after his defeat, which marked his second Grand Slam final loss to Alcaraz following their French Open encounter in June.

Since Roger Federer's five straight wins from 2004 to 2008, no player has been able to maintain the title at the men's US Open, and this match extended the trend of failed title defenses.