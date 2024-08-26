US Open 2024: Last grand slam of the year begins today, check when and where to watch…

Indian tennis fans are especially looking forward to this event as Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna will be spearheading the Indian contingent in this major tournament

The final tennis major of the year, the US Open 2024, begins on Monday, August 26, in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Indian tennis fans are especially looking forward to this event as Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna will be spearheading the Indian contingent in this major tournament.

The US Open 2024 will start at 8:30 PM IST on Monday, August 26. The tournament will be held in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Sunil Nagpal is ranked 72nd in the ATP rankings currently, and Nagal has had a rather up and down year so far. After falling in the second round of Australian Open and first round of French Open and Wimbledon singles, Nagal created history by becoming the second Indian to qualify for the singles event in Paris Olympics after Leander Paes. But unfortunately he was defeated in the first round. In men’s doubles Rohan Bopanna has been seeded second along with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden.

This pair contested the US Open final last year but lost to the American Indian pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. They are also the defending champions of the Australian Open.

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the US Open 2024 for Indian fans who are keen to watch it live. For the people who would like to watch the match online, SonyLiv is the platform through which they can do it.